SEC helps to drive growth and development of Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 6): Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (SEC) has a role and responsibility in assisting the state government in driving the growth and development of the state as outlined in the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan.

Its CEO, Datuk Adzmir Abdul Rahman, said that to support the state government’s agenda in human capital development, strategies implemented by SEC include hiring graduates from B40 or less privileged backgrounds with excellent academic results.

This not only helps reduce unemployment in Sabah but also improves their and their families’ living standards, he said in his welcoming address at SEC’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house here today.

“These employees are also given opportunities to acquire various new knowledge from experts, particularly in the oil and gas sector, through skill enhancement training in Kuala Lumpur and elsewhere.

“This approach has successfully increased the number of skilled local workers in Sabah and reduced our reliance on expertise from outside, thereby creating more high-quality jobs, especially in the energy industry, and bridging the skills gap,” said Adzmir.

According to him, SEC has successfully realized knowledge transfer activities through training programs tailored to SEC’s business structure.

“Looking ahead, SEC’s upcoming plans include hiring workers from the hardcore poor group to respond to the Chief Minister’s call to eradicate hardcore poverty in the state,” he added.

And to support Sabah state government’s agenda in empowering women in STEM fields, Adzmir disclosed that SEC provides female employees with opportunities to engage in leadership roles such as supervisors and project managers.

The opportunities given to them have been utilized effectively, demonstrating remarkable results and proving that women have equal abilities when given space and opportunities, he pointed out.

At the event, SEC handed over a contribution of RM200,000 to Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah (YKS) to support its efforts in advocating for the welfare of Sabahans, especially the less privileged and special needs groups.

There was also the launch of SEC’s Anti-Corruption Plan Book, which plays a role in combating governance, integrity, and anti-corruption issues within the organization.

The book launch was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, SEC chairman Datuk Annuar Ayub and board members.

“Such plans not only instill confidence in investors, customers and stakeholders but also enhance the government’s reputation through affiliated companies, thereby increasing the effectiveness of company operations,” he said.