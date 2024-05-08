Call for ‘immediate action to fix’ Miri public pool

MIRI (May 8): A swimming club here is urging the government to urgently address issues concerning the public swimming pool so that swimmers can benefit from an affordable and good facility for training.

Aquanova Swimming Club said in a statement yesterday that there are many local swimming talents who face limited options when it comes to training facilities.

“Aquanova is a newly established swimming club in Miri and 18 of our young swimmers joined a competition recently, with 15 of them winning various medals.

“Therefore, it is hoped that the government could take immediate action to fix the facility, so that local swimmers can have a good swimming pool to continue their training and to better prepare for future competitions,” the club added in the statement.

The 18 club swimmers took part in the 2nd Brunei National Age Group Championships on April 27 and 28 and captured 47 golds, 42 silvers, 24 bronzes while setting 23 new meet records.

Nine-year-old Cordelia Wong Qiu Han broke five records en route to amassing 12 gold medals.

Another 9-year-old Ethan Yii Shu Hong set six records and grabbed 11 golds.

Tay Chee Yong, 11, and Jacelyn Chua, 8, smashed three and two meet records respectively. Tay picked up six golds while Chua bagged four.

Other gold medalists were Gareth Yii Shu Hao, Rachel Sim, Antania Chan, Cassandra Wong Qian Han, Yii Jia Qi, Kaylee Tan Pei Xing, Tay An Na and Arianne Joseph. Three others Yii Jia Yi, Alicia Chan and Tay An Qi also won medals.