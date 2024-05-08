Dr Sim: Credit must be given to Taib for Sarawak Heart Centre

KUCHING (May 8): The late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud must be credited for being responsible in relocating the cardiac services from Sarawak General Hospital to Sarawak Heart Centre in Samarahan, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim said the cardiac services were also shifted from under the operation of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak to the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

“After the late Datuk Patingi Datuk Amar Puan Sri Laila Taib (Taib’s wife) passed away in 2009, Tun took over the chairmanship of Sarawak Heart Foundation and had always focused on how to help the cardiac services in Sarawak Heart Centre and the cardiac patients,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address today.

Dr Sim said the late Taib was not only the chairman of Sarawak Heart Foundation but also a family friend and a political partner to his father, the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Sim Kheng Hong.

He pointed out the 33 years of Taib’s chief ministership had undoubtedly played an instrumental role in strengthening the political stability in Sarawak, as well as fostering social and religious harmony.

“Apart from politics of development in Sarawak, Tun’s legacy in Sarawak is based on political parties governing Sarawak rather than letting Umno (United Malays National Organisation), Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) come to Sarawak.”

Dr Sim said he will always remember a particular advice given to him by the late Taib, which was “Never listen to what a person says. Study his or her characters”.