Gerawat calls on the people to pray for Senate President’s speedy recovery

KUCHING (May 8): Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal’s health condition is still of great concern as he continues his treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said he was informed by Mutang’s family that the senator’s condition was quite serious.

“I had just received information that his health condition is still serious and that not much has changed after he was flown back to Kuala Lumpur from Azerbaijan.

“We pray for his speedy recovery,” he told reporters when met at the lobby of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman, said he was surprised to learn that Mutang had health issues during his work visit to Azerbaijan.

“He had to cut short his visit. I didn’t know he had a heart problem.

“As far as I know, his health is very good, and he is very fit. In fact, we often play golf together. So, I was surprised to learn of his condition,” he said.

Mutang is currently receiving treatment at IJN after experiencing some health issues during his visit to Azerbaijan.

A statement from the Dewan Negara President’s Office said Mutang had arrived back earlier than scheduled in Malaysia at 1am on Monday after having conducted a working visit to Azerbaijan since April 29.

He was leading the Malaysian delegation to attend the Sixth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Prior to the forum, he had paid courtesy calls on President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, and Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, as well as attended meetings and briefings by local industry players.