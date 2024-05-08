Sarawak Transport Ministry working with federal agencies on movements of heavy trucks, says Dr Jerip

KUCHING (May 8): The Sarawak Transport Ministry often holds discussions and engagements with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) on monitoring heavy trucks movements, said Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Deputy Transport Minister said heavy trucks can cause damage and pose a threat to road users.

“LPKP Sarawak has listed several conditions that must be complied with to apply for a commercial vehicle permit, such as mandatory compliance with the specifications, routes, and load weights specified in the permit approved by LPKP.

“Heavy trucks passing through federal roads in Sarawak also need to comply with the Weight Restriction Order set by the Malaysian Public Works Department,” he said in response to a question from Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman (GPS-Tupong) at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

Fazzrudin had asked about existing measures or laws to ensure heavy trucks carrying soil do not jeopardise safety and damage the roads they use.

He also asked for steps taken to control the movement of heavy trucks to prevent road damage and dangers to road users.

Dr Jerip said the Sarawak Transport Ministry collaborates closely with JPJ and LPKP to ensure that traffic laws are adhered to by all road users, including companies involved and drivers of heavy trucks carrying heavy loads such as soil.

He shared that Section 63 (1) Weighing of Vehicles; Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) states that it is an offense when a weighed vehicle exceeds the allowed load, and upon conviction, a fine of not less than RM2,000 and not more than RM10,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or both, may be imposed.

For offenses involving dangerous goods, a fine of RM300 will be issued and may be compounded with other technical offenses such as violations of LPKP Sarawak permits.

Repeat offenders will be brought to LPKP for further action either through warnings or licence suspensions.

Dr Jerip also said the public can lodge complaints directly with JPJ via [email protected] or by WhatsApp to LPKP Sarawak on 0112-4252754.