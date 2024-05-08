S’wak Customs seizes illicit ciggies, beer worth over RM2.3 mln in Saratok

KUCHING (May 8): The Royal Malaysia Customs Department has seized illicit cigarettes and beer worth over RM2.3 million including tax during a raid at a house in Saratok on April 24.

Its state director Norizan Yahya said the seizure comprised 2.16 million sticks of cigarettes and 2,185.92 litres of beer of various brands which were without tax stamps, estimated to be worth RM775,790 with unpaid duties of RM1.53 million.

“During the raid, there was no representative or owner of the goods present at the scene.

“The team waited for nearly an hour, but no one came forward to claim ownership of the goods,” said Norizan in a press statement.

Norizan said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to store the illicit cigarettes and alcoholic beverages in secluded residential areas before distributing them to the local market.

“To evade the authorities, this syndicate utilised an unoccupied house as a temporary storage location before distributing the goods to the surrounding market,” he added.

Norizan said the case is investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 which carries a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or a jail term of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

He called on the public to assist the Customs Department in combating drug trafficking and other smuggling activities by contacting its toll-free line 1-800-88-8855, or the nearest Customs office.