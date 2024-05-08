Satok rep: Taib’s farsightedness led to Sarawak’s early adoption of renewable energy policy

KUCHING (May 8): Sarawak’s early adoption of its renewable energy policy was due to the farsightedness of former head of state, the late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, said Datuk Ibrahim Baki.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) State Legislative Assembly (DUN) chief whip said Taib had launched the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) 16 years ago in 2008.

“This provided the backbone to Sarawak’s future economic and development plans where its components would later be a part of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“Through SCORE, the central region of Sarawak saw an upturn in fortunes with the investment and implementation of high-impact projects as well as job opportunities to the locals,” he said in his debate on the motion of appreciation to Taib during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Ibrahim, who is Satok assemblyman, said the spin-off also included the setting up of three agencies under the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) namely the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), Highland Development Agency (HAD) and the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA).

“These agencies have proven to be successful and the bottom-up development model whereby planning involves feedback from the local communities has been effective.

“This was to the extent that several other development agencies were set up for the areas of Samarahan, Greater Kuching, Sri Aman, Betong, Rajang Delta and in the Rascom area,” he said.

Ibrahim said the renewable energy initiative, which was Taib’s legacy, is now continued and enhanced by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who pioneered Sarawak’s green economy with emphasis on hydrogen, solar, cascading dams and biomass, amongst others.

Ibrahim said Taib has left a lasting legacy of being the ‘Father of Modern Sarawak’ after overseeing Sarawak’s transformation.

Throughout his tenure, Ibrahim said that Taib was a bulwark of religious freedom and racial diversity.

“His contribution to Sarawak is immense and his policies, initiatives and vision have touched the hearts of many and have made a difference for us all.

“For that, myself and my fellow Sarawakians are forever in his debt. We have not only lost a statesman but also a father figure. His wisdom was an inspiration for all of us. His passing is a great loss to Sarawak and the nation,” said Ibrahim.