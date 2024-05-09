AKYBMS’ Ensemble Melayu Nusantara to perform at upcoming RWMF, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (May 9): The Sarawak Malay Cultural Foundation Charitable Trust (AKYBMS) will be among the participants in the upcoming Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said AKYBMS will present its ‘Ensemble Melayu Nusantara’ group at the festival that kicks off on June 18.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts has been tasked to assemble it,” said Awang Tengah, who is AKYBMS chairman, at the AKYBMS Samarindok Aidilfitri dinner here Tuesday.

The dinner was also attended by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, and AKYBMS general manager Dr Datu Sanib Said who is a former Sarawak Museum director.

Adding on, Awang Tengah said AKYBMS is also working to ensure that several Sarawak Malay heritage items be recognised and entered into the state heritage list, and thereafter be gazetted as world heritage items by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

According to him, several original novels and hand-written Jawi Malay manuscripts had been forwarded to support towards this cause, among them Hikayat Panglima Nikosa (1876), Syair Datu Marapati (1885), Manuskrip Lawas dan Limbang, Hikayat Datuk Marapati (1932), Syair Tarsilah Cetera Datuk Gudam dangan Temenggong Kadir (1942), and Sejarah Negeri Banting and Kanun Negeri Banting.

Meanwhile, on AKYBMS’s Wisma Melayu Sarawak at Jalan Diplomatik in Petra Jaya here, Awang Tengah said based on his visit to the project site last month, it has reached 30 per cent completion and is expected to be completed by May next year.

“Apart from providing an office space for AKYBMS, the complex will house a gallery to showcase Malay history and culture, a cafeteria, a seminar room and a 2,000-capacity hall suitable for all sorts of events including weddings and conferences,” he said.

On another development, Awang Tengah – also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment – stressed the state government’s commitment in intensifying human capital development via Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes.

In this regard, he said the Sarawak government has set up the Centre of Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) and is in the midst of building five international schools.

Apart from collaborating with local and international universities, the state government also intends to provide free tertiary education to deserving young Sarawakians, he added.

“With these quality education and training in place, we are confident in producing a competitive and competence employable workforce, enabling them the opportunities for high paying jobs.

“AKYBMS, through the Sarawak Malay Strategic Plan (2015-2035) is committed to ensure that we can achieve a target of 60 per cent of Malay families having a graduate each, and a 40 per cent of them with a diploma each, at least,” he said.

He also reiterated that the Sarawak government will continue to empower development in the rural areas in efforts to improve their economy and the well-being of the people.