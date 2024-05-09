Gawai food, snack vendors wanted for Harvest Fusion Festival 2024 in Samarahan

KUCHING (May 9): The Harvest Fusion Festival 2024, which will be held at La Promenade Mall’s open car park in Samarahan from May 18 to 31, is calling for vendors of food and snacks with ethnic flavours in connection with the coming Gawai celebration.

Besides entertainment and performances, the festival, which is dubbed ‘Your Urban Gawai Destination,’ aims to showcase local ingredients and recipes.

Therefore, each vendor is required to include a minimum of two Gawai-themed items in their menu.

Those who are interested in taking part in the event can contact Douglas Chew (hp: 0109626698) for more details on charges and other requirements.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 visitors are expected from 5pm to 11pm on each day of the festival which brings together a blend of food, music and entertainment for those with a taste for modern living.

To enliven the event, several bands and artistes have been invited including the popular At Adau and the dynamic Baby Dream Machine.

Harvest Fusion Festival 2024 is organised by City Services Events.