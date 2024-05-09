KPDN Miri seizes controlled items worth RM1,832 in Tudan

MIRI (May 9): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Miri branch has seized hoarded sugar and cooking oil worth RM1,832 in a raid at a premises in Tudan today.

The ministry in a statement said the 9.09am raid was carried out after gathering information from the public.

According to KPDN Miri head Thomas Chua, the premises was believed to be hiding controlled items before an enforcement team went undercover and raided the area.

“As a result of the raid carried out on the upper floor of the premises, approximately 336 kilogrammes of subsidised sugar packets and 350 packets of cooking oil were found, with an estimated seizure value of RM1,832.60.

“We suspected the controlled goods were to be supplied to other parties at a higher price for profit,” he said.

A 46 year-old male caretaker was released after his statement was taken by the enforcement team.

The ministry will be investigating the case under the Supply Control Act 1961, where an individual found guilty can be punished with a fine not exceeding RM1 million or imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both.

“KPDN will not compromise with any party that tries to take advantage by hiding controlled goods.

“Strict actions will be taken against any party found to be involved in sugar supply irregularities. This includes hiding sugar supplies and selling them above the set price,” warned Chua.

Any complaints can be channelled to KPDN via WhatApp (019-279 4317 / 019-848 8000); e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my; call centre via 1-800-886-800; email to [email protected]; or through Ez ADU KPDN mobile app.