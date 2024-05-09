Miri robot event attracts 149 local, international participants

MIRI (May 9): A total of 149 participants including 20 from Taiwan, China, Macau and Vietnam are taking part in the three-day inaugural Robomission Battle Lego Education Spike Prime and Borneo International Robot Tournament (BIRT) 2024 here, which commenced today.

Jointly organised by SMK Chung Hua Miri and Sasbadi Learning Solution, the event is also supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sebastian Ting said the tournament stands as a beacon of progress, showcasing the remarkable advancements in technology and the boundless potential of the human mind.

“Amidst the rich tapestry of our city’s culture and the breathtaking beauty of our natural landscapes, we gather here today to celebrate the dawn of a new era in robotics,” he said in his officiating address.

The text of his speech was read by ministry permanent secretary Desmond Douglas Jerukan who represented the deputy minister at the opening of the event.

“As we delve into days filled with fierce competition and groundbreaking innovation, let us remember the true essence of this event.

“Beyond the pursuit of victory lies an opportunity for collaboration, learning and growth. Let us embrace this opportunity with open hearts and minds, forging connections that transcend borders and shape the future of robotics,” Ting added.

Apart from the BIRT, he said he was thrilled that Miri was also given the privilege to host the International Robot Lego Education Spike Prime Programming conference.

The conference features three distinguished coaches from Taiwan and Malaysia, who are renowned coaches of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO), to share their invaluable insights and expertise with the participants.

Apart from showcasing their technical prowess, Ting also called on the participants to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Miri’s culture and heritage during their time here.

“Explore our city, engage with our communities and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Meanwhile, Sarawak Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad in a text speech read by his deputy Zamzaitul Akmal Hisham Ahmad said BIRT 2024 represents far more than just a competition.

“It is a celebration of innovation, creativity and the boundless potential of our youth. As we gather here from across Malaysia and around the globe, we are united by our shared passion for robotics and commitment to advancing STEM education,” he said.

The Robomission Battle held comprises four categories, namely Elementary (9 to 12 years old); Junior (13 to 15 years old); Senior (16 to 18 years old); and Robosports (11 to 18 years old).

Also present at the function were Miri Education officer Maria Monek, SMK Chung Hua Miri principal Lai Jia Ling, and Sasbadi Sdn Bhd technical manager Lee Kean Seng representing Sasbadi Holding Berhad director Law King Hui.