New jersey for Sabah FC

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): Sabah FC will begin the 2024/25 Super League with a new jersey called ‘Tagap’.

Sabah Football Association (SAFA) president Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya said the name was chosen due to its physical fitness and the goal to improve performance in the 2024/2025 season.

“This jersey is highly anticipated by all parties.

“Based on a pattern that suits everyone’s taste through the cooperation of Lotto Malaysia, it will further increase the spirit of Sabah FC going into the league campaign later,” he said at the launch of Sabah FC’s new jersey in Hilton Hotel here on Thursday.

Also present was Sabah FC director Mohd Joh Wid.

Shahelmey also thanked all parties who have continued to support Sabah FC throughout the years.

“We also welcome the cooperation of all parties to help increase Sabah FC’s financial resources to ensure that its performance can be improved like the previous year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee does not want his team to rush and chase unrealistic targets in the early phase of the Super League this season but to concentrate on improving themselves.

The Melaka-born coach also emphasised that his players should not worry about maintaining the top three spot in the league, which they achieved last season.

“After the middle of the season, we will see how we are doing and where we can go from there. But in this early season, I just want the players to concentrate and take it game by game.

“We had seen our strengths and weaknesses in the friendly games. Combination, formations and so on, we hope to get it settled by the first game this Sunday. I also hoped for an injury-free team by then,” he told Bernama here recently.

Kim Swee also expressed satisfaction with the current players available and plans to provide opportunities to hard-working and high-potential youngsters in the team while working with the management to achieve the best possible results for the Rhinos.

This Sunday, Sabah will play against Penang FC at Likas Stadium for the first Super League game of the season.

Last season, Sabah finished third behind Selangor FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim FC, who clinched their 10th consecutive Super League title.