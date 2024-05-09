Polluted beach area private owned – DBKK

KOTA KINABALU (May 9): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has denied claims made by a viral video on the rubbish pollution at Tanjung Aru Beach 1.

According to a DBKK press release today, the viral video titled “DBKK Dapat Anugerah Rasuah” (DBKK Gets a Corruption Award) was uploaded and manipulated with completely untrue claims.

The local authority said that the area is private owned and not under the supervision of DBKK.

“Cleaning and maintaining the orderliness of the Tanjung Aru Beach 1 area is under the responsibility of DBKK while Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) Sdn Bhd is responsible for carrying out cleaning and environmental order work at Tanjung Aru Beach 2 and Tanjung Aru Beach 3,” said DBKK.

Following a site inspection, the local authority found that the area in the video recording is part of the coastal area under the supervision of TAED Sdn Bhd.

“For information, the DBKK has appointed a local company to assist the DBKK in regulating the level of beach cleanliness within the Kota Kinabalu City area. This company has started the beach cleaning contract since August 1, 2022,” said the statement.

The statement also said the company’s service delivery performance report is satisfactory up to this stage and the company is reported to always comply with the cleaning schedule set by DBKK.

According to DBKK, the scope of the assignment area given to this company includes the Tanjung Aru Beach area (starting from the Kinabalu Yacht Club to the wall of Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa), Tanjung Lipat Beach, garbage traps near IMAGO Shopping Mall, Omega garbage traps, Kota Kinabalu City Mosque garbage trap, the beach at the mouth of Sungai Likas, the beach next to Anjung Senja and Kampung Kabel beach, Tanjung Aru.

“DBKK refutes the baseless accusations of irresponsible parties who claim that DBKK has appointed a crony company for the beach cleaning work which has caused it to become unmanageable.

“DBKK hopes that every statement posted by any public individual should be checked based on an accurate fact check.

“At the same time, DBKK also welcomes any recommendations and suggestions for improvements towards the clean and sustainable development of Kota Kinabalu City,” added the statement.

Any complaints and suggestions can be submitted to the DBKK Complaint Hotline at 088-313991 or the DBKK WhatsApp Hotline at 012-2220220.