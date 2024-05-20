Petronas unveils film celebrating Kaamatan values

KOTA KINABALU (May 20): In celebration of Kaamatan this year, Petronas presents “Linundus Do Koubasanan” (Seindah Tradisi), a film that highlights the role of unity and tradition in fostering community harmony.

Set in the picturesque Kampung Kiau, a village in the valleys of Mount Kinabalu, the film showcases the area’s unique landscape through the lenses of cinematography co directors Bebbra Mailin and Rewan Ishak, bringing their signature touch to the depiction of the local culture in celebrating Kaamatan.

The film follows the story of Fridden, a young boy tasked by his father to help with preparations leading up to the Kaamatan festival. Viewers are introduced to the various aspects of the community’s way of life, from their intricate customs to their everyday challenges and triumphs.

The narrative delves deep into themes of cultural heritage, unity and the timeless values of sacrifice and hard work, featuring the local Dusun dialect, practices and traditions, as well as sharing the joy in celebrating Kaamatan.

Senior General Manager of Strategic Communications, Petronas Group Strategic Relations and Communications, Siti Azlina Abdul Latif, said, “Inspired by the spirit of Kaamatan, ‘Linundus Do Koubasanan’ emphasises the importance of preserving our cultural heritage from generation to generation. Through this film, we also want to highlight the crucial role of unity and tradition in maintaining harmony within the community.”

The film was unveiled during an exclusive preview at Imago Shopping Mall here on Monday, attended by Deputy President of Kadazandusun Cultural Association, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan as well as members of the media.

“Linundus Do Koubasanan” can be viewed on Petronas’ official YouTube and Facebook channels from May 20.

Also present at the event were Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who is also the Deputy Chief Minister I and Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Deputy President, Petronas Senior General Manager of Stakeholder Relations, Khairuddin M Jaafar, and General Manager of Petronas Sabah and Labuan Regional Office, Siti Ayu Abdul Wahab.