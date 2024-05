KUCHING (May 26): A road safety awareness talk was held for BMW high-powered motorcycle riders at Regas Premium Auto Kuching showroom yesterday.

Among those attending were a group of BMW motorcycle owners from Brunei, who are here attending a big bike week event.

The talk was delivered by officers from the Kuching district police headquarters and Batu Lintang fire station.

Among the topics covered during the talk included safe riding, biker’s health and traffic laws.