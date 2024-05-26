Muscleman Jwendy Joshua wins Mr Kuching 2024 title

KUCHING (May 26): It was a triumphant moment for Jwendy Joshua when he was crowned the ‘Champion of Champions’ at the annual Mr Kuching 2024 Bodybuilding Championships yesterday.

At the grand showdown staged at the Sarawak Youth and Sports Complex here, the 36-year-old Salakau native from Lundu district edged the competition from three other category winners to clinch the ‘Soloman’s Cup’ trophy and also a cash prize of RM500.

In the earlier round, Jwendy won the Men’s Senior Bodybuilding Above 75kg category.

“It’s unbelievable, yet I know this is the result of hard work that I have been putting in since I first joined Mr Kuching in 2022, as a Novice contestant.

“Having said that, I don’t think I would have made it without my wife and family, as well as my team, especially coach Awang Mohd Azizul Ghani, for the guidance and the support given throughout.

“My thanks also to the Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA) for providing the platform for us bodybuilders to show what we got, and to my friends and all those who have been supporting me,” said Jwendy when met after the prize presentation.

Organised by the KDBBA, in collaboration with parent body Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) and supported by the Department of Youth and Sports (JBS) Sarawak, this year’s Mr Kuching featured 26 athletes, including women, coming from Kuching, Serian, Bau, Lundu, Kota Samarahan, Sri Aman and Betong.

Among the 26 athletes, 14 were new talents.

Eight categories were staged, beginning with the Women’s Fitness Model Open, which was won by Ong Shih Ling.

The Men’s Bodybuilding Novice Open title went to Abdul Shahmad Ahmad, who also came out tops in the Men’s Athletic Physique Under-170cm class.

The Men’s Sport Physique category listed Azizan Aziz as winner of the Under-170cm class, and Mohd Al Badrul Abu of the Above-170cm class.

In the other Men’s Senior Bodybuilding categories, Jeremy Tichai Sigat and Falizan Salleh were adjudged the respective winners of the Under-65kg and 65kg-75kg classes.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii officiated at the opening ceremony, where KBS Sarawak assistant director (sports development) Fatimah Abdul Rahman, SBBA honorary secretary Dr Malvern Abdullah and KDBBA president Adrian Wong were also present.