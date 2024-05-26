S’wak tourism ministry invites Brunei, Sabah, Indonesia to join Taste of Borneo Carnival 3.0

MIRI (May 26): The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry supports the proposal to include entrepreneurs from Brunei, Indonesia, and Sabah to participate in this year’s Taste of Borneo Carnival 3.0.

In stating this, its deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting said the variety of cultural dishes highlighted in the carnival will be more complete with the participation of food entrepreneurs from Brunei, Indonesia, and Sabah as well as Sarawak.

“The ministry strongly supports the participation of our neighbours as this will make the carnival truly Borneo. This is a proposal to invite them with us,” he told a press conference here Friday.

The Piasau assemblyman said the organiser, Sarawak Chinese Association (SCA), is also bidding to enter the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) during the carnival.

Meanwhile, SCA vice president and organising chairman Harry Lee said this year’s carnival will be held at the parking lot of Boulevard Shopping Mall here from Oct 30 to Nov 10.

“With the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’, 19 ethnic and cultural associations here have been invited to participate in selling a variety of delicious traditional dishes for visitors to indulge in,” said Lee.

He added that the organisers plan to invite Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to officiate the carnival.

Miri mayor Adam Yii, who was also present, said Miri City Council will work together with the organiser to create a memorable experience for those visiting the carnival.