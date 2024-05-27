Sabah Harvest Festival a unifying tool

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): “My presence here symbolises that any festival celebrated in the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak is a shared celebration that must be respected.”

This excerpt from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s speech at the closing ceremony of the Kaamatan festival last year fittingly describes the importance of the harvest festival celebrated by all the people of Sabah every May.

To put it succinctly, Anwar’s message is that Kaamatan is a festival that ought to be a collective celebration for all Malaysians, serving as a medium for unifying this nation’s diverse, multiracial society.

The month-long Kaamatan festival, which culminates with various events on May 30 and 31, is joyously celebrated by 35 ethnic groups and 217 sub-ethnic groups in Sabah. It is also not unusual for other Malaysian communities to participate in activities held in conjunction with the festival.

In Sabah, each ethnic group has its own harvest festival, with the Kaamatan festival originally celebrated by the Kadazan Dusun group.

However, according to Erbi Ganang, a Dusun from Ranau, over time, the festival has come to be celebrated by all the people of Sabah.

“For the Kadazan Dusun people, the story of Kaamatan started with a great drought that caused famine and various types of difficult-to-cure diseases.

“(It is said that) the situation deeply moved their deity Kinoingan, his wife Suminundu and their daughter Huminodun. Unable to bear seeing their people’s suffering, Huminodun decided to sacrifice herself to end the disaster.

“Kinoingan and his wife were reluctant but Huminodun was determined to help her people. After Huminodun sacrificed herself, her body was buried. From the ground where she was laid to rest, padi started to grow, becoming a source of food that ended the famine,” related Erbi, 67, as he busily chewed a betel leaf.

According to this hunter and seller of forest produce, the Kadazan Dusun community went on to have celebrations to mark the rice harvesting season in appreciation of Huminodun’s sacrifice.

Erbi added from this story emerged the Unduk Ngadau beauty pageant which is held alongside the Kaamatan festival to commemorate Huminodun’s sacrifice.

“Over time, people from other ethnic groups (in Sabah) such as Rungus and Murut inhabited the same areas as the Kadazan Dusun and they harvested the rice together. Even though each ethnic group has its own legends, we celebrate the Kaamatan festival together after the rice harvests,” he told Bernama, adding the word Kaamatan means ‘harvesting’ in the Kadazan Dusun language.

Sharing how her community came to celebrate Kaamatan, Limna Doradong, 65, who is of Rungus descent and lives in Kudat, told Bernama the story passed on to them concerned a childless couple living in a village.

“One day, a dog came to their house. Feeling sorry for the animal, the couple took care of it and in return for their kindness, the dog brought rice, corn, watermelon and cucumber seeds for them to grow.

“The couple planted the seeds and the crops grew well. The couple then shared the seeds with other people from their community in their area. They celebrated their harvesting activities by observing the Magahau festival.

“Over time, the Rungus shared the seeds with people from other ethnic groups so that everyone could enjoy the harvests,” related Limna, who makes beaded Pinakol accessories worn by Rungus men and women.

She said over the years, the Rungus began to observe the Kaamatan festival as part of their own Magahau festival which is also celebrated in May every year.

“The origins of our stories may be different but the ending is the same – namely, harvesting our crops together and enjoying our harvests together. This is the most valuable lesson for us all in Sabah… different origins but the ending is something all Malaysians can enjoy together,” she added.

The Kaamatan festival transitioned into a celebration of unity after it was officially recognised by the state government in 1960, thanks to the efforts of state leaders, especially the first Chief Minister of Sabah Tun Mohamad Fuad Stephens.

He ensured that the Kaamatan Festival was not just celebrated by the Kadazan Dusun ethnic group but by all ethnicities in Sabah, thus witnessing the evolution of the festival into a celebration of unity among the people.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah academic Associate Prof Dr Romzi Ationg said migration and intermarriages led to festivals like Kaamatan being observed across different ethnicities.

He said the migration of Sabahans to other parts of the country, especially the peninsula, also saw the introduction of their cultures and traditions to other communities

“In recent times, we’ve witnessed significant changes in how the Kaamatan festival is celebrated… from a celebration specifically observed by the people of a particular ethnic group or state, it has evolved into a nationwide celebration like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year and Deepavali, uniting us all.

“It is hoped that Kaamatan will continue to be a significant catalyst for unity amid the diversity that is synonymous with our country, thus preserving our cultural richness for future generations,” he told Bernama.

State Kaamatan Festival organising chairman Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister 1, said besides Sabah, this year the festival is also being celebrated in other parts of the country, namely Labuan, Sarawak, Klang Valley, Johor, Melaka, Putrajaya and Penang, through the branches of the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA).

Kitingan, who is KDCA deputy president, said Kaamatan has now become a national festival.

“Hopefully, with the cooperation of the people of Sabah, Sarawak and across the peninsula, we can enhance our economy together,” he said.

He also advised the people to celebrate the Kaamatan festival in a friendly and disciplined manner, enriching the celebrations with positive values that can strengthen the unity of the Malaysian people.

He said Kaamatan also provides an opportunity for Sabah communities to showcase the uniqueness of their cultures and traditions.

“The richness and uniqueness of our cultural heritage are invaluable treasures that attract global interest, thereby driving the development of Sabah’s tourism sector,” he added.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said regardless of Kaamatan’s origins and the beliefs of each ethnic group, “the lesson learned is for us all to strive harder together to achieve the same goals”.

He said this year’s theme, Kaamatan Beyond Food Security, emphasises Sabah’s priority in achieving a high level of self-sufficiency to ensure food security.

Hajiji said the Kaamatan festival is an important platform to promote social cohesion and to build bridges of understanding between communities of diverse backgrounds, whether in Sabah, Sarawak or the peninsula.

He also reminded the people not to be swayed by certain factions attempting to undermine the unity of the people.

“The government is implementing various efforts to help improve the standard of living and socio-economic status of the people. So, don’t be influenced by politicos who are only good at inciting and damaging the harmony that we’ve achieved,” he said.

The climax of the Kaamatan celebrations at the Hongkod Koisaan KDCA hall on May 30 will be officiated by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. Anwar is expected to officiate the closing ceremony the following day. – Bernama