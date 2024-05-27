Tropi delegates shine at Centennial of IUSS 2024, FAO headquarters in Italy

KUCHING (May 27): The Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) made an important contribution to the Centennial Celebration and Congress of the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) 2024, which took place in Florence, Italy from May 19 to 21.

Established in 1924, the IUSS has been a beacon for global soil science advancement, fostering collaboration and innovation.

This year, the IUSS commemorated a century of invaluable contributions to environmental sustainability and human well-being, said a press release today.

Attended by more than 1,500 scientists worldwide, the congress featured more than 90 sessions addressing various societal needs including agriculture, forestry, environmental conservation, urban planning, energy and education.

During this Centennial celebration, Tropi director Datu Dr Lulie Melling and Dr Claudio Zaccone from the University of Verona, Italy successfully organised a session entitled ‘Peatlands in a Changing World’.

Under the esteemed leadership of Lulie, Tropi played a crucial role in representing Malaysia. The 10-member delegation from the Institute actively participated in various soil sessions.

Nicodemus Ujih Michael Brenden gave a compelling oral presentation titled ‘Impact of liming on peat decomposition and CO2 emissions in oil palm plantations on tropical peat soils in Sarawak, Malaysia’.

Nicodemus also received a travel grant from the Malaysian Society of Soil Science, supporting his participation in this event.

Malaysia’s presence was reinforced by six impactful poster presentations by Tropi researchers. These posters addressed various aspects of peatland research, from greenhouse gas emissions in the soil to the chemical characteristics of tropical peat soil profiles.

Notable presentations included Dr Auldry Chaddy Petrus Rudut’s ‘Examining the Influences and Temporal Variations of Soil Greenhouse Gas Emissions in an Oil Palm Plantation on Tropical Peatland’; Dr Faustina Elfrida Sangok’s ‘Chemical Characteristics of Tropical Peat Soil Profiles in Sarawak, Malaysia’; Dr Sharon Lau Yu Ling’s ‘Deep Collar Insertion Method for Soil Respiration Component Separation in an Oil Palm Plantation on Tropical Peatland in Sarawak, Malaysia’; Kevin Dinggun Kanang’s ‘Effect of Liming on Micronutrients in Tropical Peat Soil: A 5-Year Field Study’; Amelia Jackob’s ‘Influence of Peat Humification Degree on Soil CO2 and CH4 Emissions from Different Land Uses and Forest Types in Tropical Peatland’ and Felicia Unda Anggat’s ‘Comparative Analysis of Long-Term Mineral Fertiliser Impact on Groundwater Nutrients in an Oil Palm Plantation and a Drained Secondary Forest on Tropical Peatland’.

Tropi’s active participation in the conference emphasised its commitment to advancing tropical peat and peatland research, which is critically important to Sarawak.

Peatlands are important carbon sinks that store large amounts of carbon. Restoring degraded peatlands and advancing soil research can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance carbon sequestration, critical to mitigating climate change.

Economically, improved soil management would increase agricultural productivity and ensure higher yields and better crop quality, thus supporting food security and the agricultural economy.

In addition to their scientific presentations, the Tropi research team visited the Embassy of Malaysia in Rome on May 22, where they were warmly welcomed by Ambassador Zahid Rastam and Abdul Rahman Abdul Wahab, Counsellor for Agriculture.

They shared Tropi’s research activities and its role in global peatland research and climate change mitigation in support of the Paris Agreement on Zero Emissions.

On May 23, a meeting between the Tropi research team and Sirai Daha, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development (M-FICORD), took place at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Rome.

The meeting aimed to present the current status of Tropi research and to create a framework for future co-operation.

The FAO was represented by Dr Rosa Rolle from the Land and Water Division, Dr Maria Nuutinen, Dr Amy Duchles and Dr Elisabet RamsBeltran from the Forestry Division and members of the Global Soil Partnership.

Discussions included the FAO’s work on peatlands and its regional sago palm initiatives for food security initiatives.

The FAO has pledged its support as a partner and keynote speaker for the upcoming 15th International Sago Symposium, which will take place in Kuching from Sept 23 to 26 this year.

FAO’s support and participation will enhance the scientific programme of the symposium and strengthen the partnership between M-FICORD, Tropi and FAO.

The theme of the symposium is ‘Unlocking the Potential of the Sago Palm: Towards Sustainable Food Systems and Environmental Restoration’, epitomises Tropi’s shared ambition to promote the sago palm as a sustainable and economically viable food source, biofuel and raw material while playing a central role in the restoration and rehabilitation of tropical peatlands.