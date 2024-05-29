SMK Kapit principal calls for ongoing support from community in education development

KAPIT (May 29): Continuous strong support from the local community, especially the parents, is crucial when it comes to the local education development.

This was said by SMK Kapit principal Jeffery Lias in his brief remarks prior to announcing the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination results for the school on Monday.

“In sharing the students’ achievements with you and congratulating them, I would also like to thank the teachers who have been working hard to teach their charges, as well as the parents and the whole Kapit community for their continuous support to the school.

“I am appealing to all our teachers to continue putting in solid efforts to help our students in their quest for quality education.

“The support and encouragement from all stakeholders, especially the parents, are just as crucial,” he said.

For SPM 2023, SMK Kapit registered a total of 248 candidates and from the results, seven scored all As, 33 achieved at least 5As, while 17 attained at least 4As.

The school’s top-scorers are Alliz Eviany Jaqie Jawie with 10As, Amber Ngo Yue Qing with 9As, Mohd Iqmal Hakim Mohd Faizaini with 9As, Holyvia Bajik Jeboran with 9As, Victoria Grace Kuyat with 9As, Eddellius Russel Nuri with 8As, and Clarence Felisia Catherine with 8As.

On the overall School Average Grade (GPS) performance, SMK Kapit exhibited a major improvement by posting a score of 4.77.

Previously, it managed 5.04 in 2022, 5.19 in 2021, 5.17 in 2020.

Under this grade system for public examinations in the country, the lower a GPS score is, the more improved performance it signifies.

In terms of those qualified to receive a school certificate, SMK Kapit registered 94.66 per cent for last year, in comparison with 88.7 per cent for 2022, 90.3 per cent for 2021, 86.62 per cent for 2020, and 83.2 per cent for 2019.