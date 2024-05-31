Primary school teacher Hyellene Danius National Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2024

PENAMPANG (May 31): Primary school teacher, Hyellene Danius, 27, is the National Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2024.

Hyellene beat 50 other contestants in the pageant which was held at the Kadazandusun Cultural Centre (KDCA) Hongkod Koisaan on Friday.

She was crowned by 2023 State Unduk Ngadau, Carol Abbey Gail Grimaldi.

With the title, the new Harvest Festival Queen brings home over RM100,000 worth of prizes which includes a trophy, sash, cash prizes of RM12,000, a sash from Jetama, educational sponsorships from UCSF, NBUC and ATI, ambassadorship for Flavettes Glow as well as rice sponsorship from Sazarice and others.

The youngest of nine siblings teaches at SJJ(C) Tsi Sin in Tenom.

Kiulu Unduk Ngadau, Elldiwirna Saimen came in second, winning Jetama prizes in the form of RM10,000 cash, a trophy, as well as education sponsorships from ABNT, ATI, NBUC, a year of rice sponsorship from Sazarice and others.

Keningau Unduk Ngadau, Monicka Majin won the third place which comes with RM5,000 cash and trophy by Sawit Kinabalu, educational sponsorship from ATI and NBUC, a year of rice sponsorship from Sazarice and others.

Johor’s Romandawi Gapari finished fourth, Tenom’s Liana Melve Grace Liaswa in fifth place, Tongod’s Elviana Gunong sixth and Kemabong’s Richella Kan Siang seventh.

Hyellene told reporters that she did not expect to take the crown.

“I did not expect this result. I was aiming for the Top 15 only. So, when I made it to the Top 7, it was over my expectation and I am touched to win this crown,” she said. Hyellene added that she had begun joining the Unduk Ngadau contest since 2016 in Tuaran and in 2022 in DBKK but did not make it to the finals.

“Actually, I am from Ranau and have not had the opportunity to represent Ranau. This year I joined Inanam (contest),” she said.

Hyellene shared that she enjoyed teaching as well as matters related to culture and arts.

“And of course, this Unduk Ngadau can also be part of that (culture and art),” said Hyellene whose parents are farmers.

She also mentioned her determination to fulfill her new duty as the National Unduk Ngadau.

Gracing the final were the wife of Sabah Head of State, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni and wife of the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Juliah Salag.