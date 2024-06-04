Advent of AI to take centre stage at next state polls due in 2027, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (June 4) The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) will take centre stage at the next Sarawak state election due in 2027, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president, pointed out the risks associated with the technology and deepfake videos in promoting misinformation that could mislead the public and manipulate public opinions.

“We all have to realise the future of politics is all about this artificial intelligence and deepfake videos. You can see misinformation happening in every election such as in Mexico, India and the United States,” he told reporters after officiating the party’s 65 anniversary celebration at the party headquarters here today.

As a result, Dr Sim said SUPP has to promote greater awareness among the public about the risk of misinformation as propagated by these modern technologies and not be easily misled.

Besides that, Dr Sim stressed SUPP should not be regarded as a political party dominated by business tycoons but also providing a platform for the younger generation and women leaders to be involved in public service.

He also said the Sarawak government will continue to seek for the state’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 to be honoured by the federal government by engaging in negotiations.

On the Sarawak’s economic prospects, Dr Sim highlighted that Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had recently revealed that a South Korean company has expressed interest in investing over US$460 billion, equivalent to about RM2.5 trillion, up until 2050 in the petrochemical industry in Sarawak.