Fire damages van parked at roadside in Kanowit

SIBU (June 4): A van that was parked at the roadside in Jalan Ranan, Kanowit was partially damaged after it caught fire today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 12.38pm and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the owner of the van had successfully extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher,” it added.

Bomba said no operation was carried out and after ensuring there were no remnants of fire, the firefighters ended the operation.