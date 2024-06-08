Shell LiveWIRE entrepreneur boosts employability through venture

KUCHING (June 8): Sabahan Cherry Ding Chew Li of Tempeh Chips Manufacturing (Hong Xin Food Sdn Bhd) has made strides since making her mark as the Shell LiveWIRE 2022/2023 state and national winner.

It all started with the idea of creating full plant-based tempeh chips without using the traditional Indonesian chicken seasoning, which she started from home during the pandemic, in the year 2021.

Through extensive market research and customer feedback, Ding successfully crafted her very own version of plant-based tempeh chips, serving a much-needed niche market demand.

“From the outset, we set out to create a company that not only thrives in the ever-evolving landscape of the snack food industry, but one that also contributes positively to the communities we serve.

“We have partnered with 75 paddy farmers from Tambunan, Sabah, which is located near the famous Mount Kinabalu, to produce our uniquely special tempeh chips with heirloom red rice.

The Sabahan entrepreneur firmly believes that true success comes not only from profits but from the impact we have on the community around us.

As such, Ding made it her mission to do so.

“The majority of our workforce consists of youths who are looking for the right platform to build their own career paths,” she revealed.

“We focus on the strengths of every individual and guide them to strengthen their skills and leadership. With dedication, hard work, and a passionate team, we strive to achieve new heights of success.”

Ding also said she specifically focused on hiring youth and the B40 community from Sabah with the intention to increase their monthly income from below RM1,000 to an average of RM1,600 monthly.

“Sometimes they will receive RM2,000 per month depending on overall company performance in that quarter,” she enthused.

“On top of that, we support paddy farmers from the rural Tambunan area by purchasing their heirloom rice (Tadong Rice), which we have innovated to new tempeh chips, fermented with their rice.

“This product is very well received by the market, especially the adult segment.”

The Shell LiveWIRE influence

Tracing back to the beginnings, Tempeh Chips Manufacturing made it to the top five winners for the Sabah state level Shell LiveWIRE pitching competition, which secured her a grant worth RM10,000.

At the national stage of the competition in 2023, the business ranked among the top five, securing her RM30,000 in grants.

Ding heard about the Shell LiveWIRE programme since 2021 on Facebook but missed the registration period at the time.

“After waiting for a year, I registered immediately as soon as 2022 opened for new intake.

“We were provided with a lot of useful business tools to prepare our pitching session during the bootcamp.

“Another valuable takeaway was during the pre-accelerator programme, I was able to dig the brain of one of our trainers and gained clear market positioning for our product, hence the birth of our slogan ‘Mum Approved Snacks’.

“I was also fortunate to be able to partner with Ashran Dato Ghazi, chief executive officer of Dattel Asia Group at their accelerator programme to gain more in depth about digital marketing.”

Shell LiveWIRE continued to help expand and grow Ding’s business in various aspects. Through this programme, Ding said she was able to gain more market exposure and the opportunities available for her.

“We also secured first export deals to Brunei and Singapore that year. Subsequently we also gained access to the Taiwan market in 2023.”

In addition to receiving the Malaysia halal certification, Tem Tem brand is now exported throughout the whole of Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and also Taiwan.

Trials and tribulations of growth

Pushing her business to where it is today did not come without its sacrifices and challenges, Ding said.

As she was able to create a significant difference in her tempeh chips compared to other brands in the market, Ding said she received a lot of requests from local big brands and overseas players.

“It takes a lot of courage to reject their requests as we are striving and focusing on building a strong Tem Tem branding throughout the marketplace,” she explained.

“We believe this persistence will attract more potential investors in the future who are looking for a brand that can last for the next ten years.

“The best advice I received was from my business mentor who always reminds me to stay focused on my targeted market segment, never do too many things at a time.”

And her advice for young entrepreneurs out there looking to start their own businesses is to find a mentor with a good track record who can guide you throughout the journey.

“Sometimes you may not understand everything your mentor teaches, but it is important to be persistent, go outside your comfort zone and just follow the right footsteps,” she affirmed.

“When following long enough, you will gain a deeper understanding of the guidance provided.”

Sabah Shell LiveWIRE back for 2024

Meanwhile, Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia is back again this year and calls out all entrepreneurs from Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia to be a part of this exciting initiative that can be a game-changer for budding entrepreneurs.

Established in 2015, Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia engages with entrepreneurs who are committed towards starting and growing their business ideas.

The programme takes entrepreneurs through a series of workshops that will assist them in generating or enhancing their business ideas, testing their business models and preparing them to be successful business owners.

Towards the end of the programme, participants will partake in a pitching workshop and a competition that aim to provide the necessary skills for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Shell is seeking out entrepreneurs whose ideas will power lives in environmental sustainability, social impact and business innovation. Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia will run in Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Klang Valley.

Five winners from each state will receive seed grants of RM10,000. These five winners from each state will then compete at the national level, where five national winners will stand a chance to win an additional RM30,000.

Alongside the grant, the winners will also be provided with mentorship and guidance to kickstart their businesses, from the Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia facilitators for the next three years and stand a chance to be absorbed into Shell‘s supply chain and a chance to go into partnership with Shell retailers.

The last day for registration in Sabah is June 19, 2024. Register today at https://livewire.shell.com.my/.