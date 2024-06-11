Lawas teacher among RISE Educator Award 2024’s Top 5 honourees

MIRI (June 11): A remedial class teacher at SK Belipat in Lawas bagged RM10,000 for her primary school and RM1,000 for herself in Taylor’s College’s RISE Educator Award 2024.

Anne Sophia Kho emerged as among the Top 5 honourees who attended the announcement and prize presentation ceremony that took place at the Taylor’s Lakeside Campus in Subang jaya, Selangor last weekend.

Shawn Stanly Anthony Dass of SK RPS Banun in Gerik, Perak was the grand winner, taking home RM5,000 for himself and RM20,000 for his primary school.

The other three finalists, just like Anne, each received the individual RM1,000 and RM10,000 for the school. They are Muhammad Anas Murugan Abdullah of SK Seri Intan in Perak; Siti Ainulmursyida Shamsudin of SMK Orked Desa in Kuala Lumpur; and Siti Intan Farahana Md Fauzy of SK Bandar Laguna Merbok in Kedah.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh officiated at the event and presented the prizes.

Also present at the ceremony were Taylor’s College vice-chancellor and president Prof Barry Winn, campus director Josephine Tan, and SK Belipat headmaster Piee Sijo.

“I’m honoured to receive this award, and would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all those involved, especially my husband and fellow teacher Muhammad Nazmi Rosli, Taylor’s College and Teach For Malaysia (non-governmental organisation).

“Thank you for recognising the efforts of us teachers. Your support means the world to all the educators,” Anne told The Borneo Post.

Her ‘Kedai Runcit Cikgu Anne’ initiative is run on the concept of ‘redemption of rewards’, where her pupils can redeem the items that they like by collecting stamps or stickers, which are given to them upon completion of any homework, assignments, chores or special tasks in and outside the classroom.

The RISE Educator Award 2024 marked the latest recognition accorded to Anne for her ‘kedai runcit’ (grocery shop) concept. Last year, she was among the honourees of the ‘McDonald’s Inspiration Awards’, which earned her RM5,000 and another RM5,000 for her school.

Anne remarked: “I want to share this award with the community. I have already talked to o our PTA (parent-teacher association) chairman regarding works on reshaping ‘kedai runcit’ into a bigger community centre for the parents of our Remedial Class pupils, during the weekends and school holidays.

“The grant will be used to do collaborative work with PPD (District Education Office) Lawas and PPD around Sabah, as well as with bigger sectors such as Sabah’s Remedial Class Teachers Council.

“Also, I have a few big shops on my radar for future collaborations towards enhancing my rewards system.”

Muhammad Nazmi, in his message, regarded the RISE Educator Award as a ‘well-deserved appreciation’ for his wife.

‘She contributes a lot, sacrifices a lot, to help the community. I would always remember about spending hours and hours at the Ecoshop and Mr D.I.Y. to get all the items to restock her ‘kedai runcit’.

“She works really hard for this, and I am so proud of her,” said Muhammad Nazmi, an English teacher at SK Long Sebangan.

Anne’s classroom in SK Belipat houses 35 children, said to be the largest Remedial Class among all primary schools in Lawas District.