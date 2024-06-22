World War II bomb detonated in Beaufort

BEAUFORT (June 22): A bomb, believed to be a remnant from World War II, was discovered by a villager at an excavation site at Kampung Batu 61, Monternior, Beaufort on Friday.

Beaufort police chief Deputy Superintendent Ismail Abdullah said the bomb measuring 17 inches long with a circumference of 12 inches, is believed to be a 105mm artillery shell.

“Based on police investigation, the site was excavated for a new road and the ground was dug up using heavy machinery on May 6.

“Within a month, the land was eroded by rain and on June 17, a villager saw a suspicious iron object buried in the ground but did not suspect anything strange,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Ismail said around 10am on June 21, the villager went back to the location to see what the iron object was and immediately lodged a police report after discovering it was a bomb.

Ismail said police were deployed to the location to conduct a preliminary survey and security control.

“The area was cordoned off before the bomb was detonated by the Bomb Disposal Unit from the State Police Contingent and assisted by the Beaufort Bomb Disposal Unit at 5.20pm on Friday,” he said.