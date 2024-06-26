Customs Dept foils attempt to smuggle booze, goods at Senari Port

KUCHING (June 26): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle in goods and various brands of alcoholic beverages at the Examination Area (CEA) of Senari Port here on June 7.

Sarawak Customs director Norizan Yahya said the seized goods and alcoholic beverages were estimated to be worth RM672,410 involving duties and taxes amounting to RM123,604.93.

“A 12-metre shipping container was inspected after scanner images revealed shapes resembling bottles, suspected to be alcoholic beverages,” Norizan said in a statement today.

He said a thorough inspection of the container revealed 1,664 bottles (732 litres) of alcoholic beverages of various brands with an estimated value of RM270,300 including duties and taxes amounting to RM58,417.09.

The container together with the goods were seized under Section 133(1)(a) and Section 138 of the Customs Act 1967.

Norizan said the case’s modus operandi involved false declarations without detailing each item as required and bringing in alcoholic beverages mixed with other declared merchandise in the same container to avoid detection by authorities.

“The public are urged to assist JKDM in combating smuggling crimes, particularly those involving cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, fireworks, drugs, vehicles, and other goods,” he said.

The department also advised the public not to get involved in such activities as smuggling causes losses in revenue to the country.

Those with information on smuggling activities can call the department’s toll free line on 1-800-88-8855 or visit the nearest Customs office.