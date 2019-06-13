FB account believed to be Haziq’s updated, questions support for sworn confession

KUCHING: A new status update has been posted on the Facebook account purportedly belonging to Haziq Aziz, questioning the support for his sworn confession on video.

The account, which is allegedly believed to belong to the PKR Santubong branch Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, reiterated that his sworn confession stands, after he admitted being the individual in bed with another man alleged to be a federal minister in a recent sex video that has since gone viral.

The status described how Haziq looked up to the other man in the video, calling him “sick” for recording their trysts for his own personal collection and inviting Haziq to his hotel room on “all occasions”, naming several well-known hotels where the encounters took place.

“I am worried that more videos will be leaked and the luxury you have as a minister is deniability whereas my future is over. Only the truth can set me free as I am concerned for the safety of my family and mine,” it read.

The status ended by naming several “henchmen” of the other party and calling for the public to see the man for “who he truly is – manipulative with immense influence”.

Meanwhile, PKR Santubong chairman Ahmad Nazib has also claimed that Haziq’s Facebook account had been hacked, intimating that someone other than Haziq had uploaded the confession video without the account owner’s knowledge.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has also questioned the authenticity of the videos, and the motive of making such an admission on video.

“This boy admitted, it is deliberate. Otherwise, he would not have admitted. Usually, the individual concerned would be shy to admit, but this one is not shy. What is the purpose?” he asked.