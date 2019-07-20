Wong’s resignation from two ministerial posts accepted by CM, to take effect after leave

SERIAN: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has accepted Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s resignation from his two ministerial posts.

Wong will vacate his office immediately after his leave is over, Abang Johari revealed.

He said the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president had tendered his resignation when the latter met him recently.

Wong, who is also International Trade and E-Commerce Minister, is currently on leave, he added.

“He got an extended leave. I think it’s up to August,” he told reporters when asked if Wong had tendered his resignation after the launch of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for Zone 4B at Kampung Pinchin here today.

Wong is reported to have paid a courtesy call on the chief minister on July 17.

He also told TV Sarawak and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) that PSB would continue to work hard.

“I as president of PSB will do everything to help the chief minister to work hard for the people and the state of Sarawak,” he was quoted as saying.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman was previously tight lipped on whether he had tendered his resignation from his cabinet posts and when his last day in office would be.